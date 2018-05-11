Rangers' Renato Nunez: Designated for assignment
Nunez was designated for assignment by the Rangers on Friday.
In order to make room for Rougned Odor (hamstring), Nunez was cast off the active roster and will be subject to waivers unless the Rangers find a trade partner for him in the coming days. Nunez appeared in 13 games for the big-league club this season, hitting just .167/.244/.278 with two extra-base hits and two RBI in 36 at-bats. The 24-year-old hasn't done much during a few brief opportunities in the majors over the past few years, but there will likely be a few teams that would take a chance on him.
