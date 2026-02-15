Haggerty (ankle) took live batting practice against teammate Nathan Eovaldi on Sunday, Jeff Wilson of AllDLLS.com reports.

Haggerty didn't see action for the Rangers after mid-August of last season after he experienced a setback in his recovery from left ankle inflammation during his minor-league rehab assignment in September. However, the injury didn't deter the Rangers from tendering him a contract this offseason, and now that he appears to be healthy once again, Haggerty should be in good shape to win a utility job on the Texas' Opening Day roster. In addition to being able to play all three outfield spots as well as second base, third base and shortstop, the switch-hitting Haggerty will give Texas a weapon against left-handed pitching. Haggerty slashed .318/.376/.435 across 94 plate appearances versus southpaws in 2025.