default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Haggerty (ankle) took live batting practice against teammate Nathan Eovaldi on Sunday, Jeff Wilson of AllDLLS.com reports.

Haggerty didn't see action for the Rangers after mid-August of last season after he experienced a setback in his recovery from left ankle inflammation during his minor-league rehab assignment in September. However, the injury didn't deter the Rangers from tendering him a contract this offseason, and now that he appears to be healthy once again, Haggerty should be in good shape to win a utility job on the Texas' Opening Day roster. In addition to being able to play all three outfield spots as well as second base, third base and shortstop, the switch-hitting Haggerty will give Texas a weapon against left-handed pitching. Haggerty slashed .318/.376/.435 across 94 plate appearances versus southpaws in 2025.

More News