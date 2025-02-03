The Rangers signed Haggerty (Achilles) to a minor-league contract Monday that includes an invitation to spring training, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Haggerty underwent surgery last May to repair a torn right Achilles tendon and it's not clear what level of participation he'll have in spring training or the start of the season. The switch-hitting utility player has a career .263/.355/.452 batting line versus left-handed pitching, so he could fill a niche role with the Rangers eventually.