Haggerty entered Friday's game as a pinch runner, stole a base and scored a run in an 8-7 loss to the Dodgers.

Haggerty scored Texas' game-tying run in the ninth inning to erase a 7-4 deficit it faced to start the frame. He remained in the game to play left field, which had earlier been vacated when Wyatt Langford left with a quad injury. Ezequiel Duran initially replaced Langford, who will undergo imaging to determine the severity of his injury. Pending the results of Langford's test, there may be a need for a fill-in like the switch-hitting Haggerty. In limited playing time in 2025, he stole 12 bases over 64 games.