Rangers manager Bruce Bochy said Sunday that Haggerty (ankle) is about a week away from resuming a running program, Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Haggerty has been on the shelf since Aug. 17 due to left ankle inflammation, and given that he's still not running two weeks later, he may not be ready to return from the 10-day injured list until around mid-September in a best-case scenario. Once Haggerty makes his way back from the IL, he'll likely handle a short-side platoon role at designated hitter or in the outfield.