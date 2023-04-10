site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rangers' Sandy Leon: Added to roster
The Rangers selected Leon's contract from Triple-A Round Rock on Monday.
Leon will serve as Jonah Heim's backup while Mitch Garver (knee) is sidelined. The 34-year-old has a career .592 OPS over parts of 11 major-league seasons.
