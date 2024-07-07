Mahle (elbow) is scheduled to make his second rehab start Tuesday with Triple-A Round Rock, Jeff Wilson of RangersToday.com reports.

Mahle is expected to cover around two innings once again Tuesday after he tossed two scoreless frames for while striking out a batter in his first rehab outing with Round Rock on July 2. The right-hander is building back up from the Tommy John surgery he underwent last May and likely won't be an option for the Texas rotation until his 30-day rehab window comes to an end in early August.