Smith conceded he was surprised to be called for Sunday's save opportunity against Philadelphia, Shawn McFarland of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Smith had been warming up in the eighth inning if needed to replace Jonathan Hernandez, who worked a perfect inning, then sat down in preparation for Jose Leclerc to close. Smith said manager Bruce Bochy indicated on Opening Day that Leclerc was going to close for the Rangers to start the season. "So it was honestly kind of a surprise to all of us down there," Smith said. "Then the phone rings, and [bullpen coach] Brett [Hayes] says it's me." Bochy opted for Smith in Texas' first save situation and also talked about the versatility of the bullpen, noting that he could use any of his closer candidates in any inning.