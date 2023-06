Smith allowed a hit and one walk in a scoreless inning Monday, striking out one and earning a save against the White Sox.

Smith put two runners on base to open the inning but escaped unscathed in the 5-2 victory. He's now converted nine consecutive save chances and has picked up 13 of his 14 opportunities on the year. The veteran southpaw dropped his ERA to 2.89 alongside a 31:8 K:BB through 28 frames this season.