Smith didn't allow a baserunner during the ninth inning to earn the save Tuesday against Tampa Bay. He didn't strike out or walk any batters.

Smith entered for the ninth inning with a two-run lead and quickly retired the side in order on just 10 pitches for his 17th save in 19 opportunities. The veteran lefty has given up just one hit across his past five outings and has a 2.75 ERA, 0.81 WHIP and 38:8 K:BB over 36 innings this season. Manager Bruce Bochy recently named Smith and Aroldis Chapman as co-closers, with the former picking up Texas' last two saves.