Smith struck out two over 1.2 hitless and scoreless innings to earn a hold in Saturday's 2-0 win over Cleveland.

Smith, who needed just 19 pitches to get those five outs, shepherded the lead to the ninth inning for Aroldis Chapman, who was as efficient as Smith in picking up his first save since joining Texas. Earlier in the day, Rangers manager Bruce Bochy announced that Smith and Chapman would be co-closers, per Jeff Wilson of RangersToday.com. Smith's value obviously takes a hit with the new arrangement, but he's converted 15 of 17 save opportunities and is a trusted arm.