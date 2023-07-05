Smith recorded the final out Tuesday to collect his 15th save of the season in a 6-2 win over the Red Sox.

Josh Sborz began the ninth inning on the mound for the Rangers, but a single and a catcher's interference call on Mitch Garver put two runners aboard with two outs, and Smith got the call to retire Alex Verdugo and end the threat. The veteran lefty reliever had just blown his second save of the season Monday, but since the beginning of June, Smith has a 2.92 ERA, 0.81 WHIP and 10:2 K:BB through 12.1 innings. His spot as the closer doesn't appear to be in any jeopardy from the new acquired Aroldis Chapman.