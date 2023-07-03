Smith (1-3) blew the save and took the loss Monday against the Astros. He allowed two runs on three hits over one inning.

It's Smith's first blown save since May 5 -- he'd pitched to a 2.00 ERA over his last 18 innings. The 33-year-old southpaw is now 14-for-16 in save chances this year with a 3.19 ERA, 0.90 WHIP and 33:8 K:BB in 31 innings this season. Smith has certainly pitched well enough to hang onto the closing job, though the newly-acquired Aroldis Chapman has been quickly working his way up the Rangers' bullpen hierarchy.