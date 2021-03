Calhoun is expected to spend the first two weeks of the regular season on the injured list with a low-grade groin strain, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Calhoun had just one hit in 11 at-bats this spring before being shut down with a groin issue. He'll be in the mix for starts at designated hitter and left field once he's back in action, though he may not be ahead of David Dahl or Khris Davis at either spot.