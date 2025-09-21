Houser didn't factor into the decision Saturday against the Red Sox, allowing three runs on five hits and three walks in six innings. He struck out two.

Houser may not have been dominant, as he fanned just two while walking three, but he did just enough to hold the Red Sox in check and log his second straight quality start. The right-handler's effectiveness has taken a hit since he joined the Rays, as he has a 4.65 ERA over 50.1 innings for Tampa Bay, but it's still been a fine campaign as a whole. Across 119 frames, Houser has a 3.18 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 87:36 K:BB. He's set to wrap up the year next weekend in Toronto.