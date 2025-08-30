Houser came away with a no-decision in Friday's 4-1 win over the Nationals, allowing one run on six hits and three walks over four innings. He struck out four.

The right-hander tossed an inefficient 86 pitches (51 strikes) before getting lifted with Tampa Bay up 3-1, missing out on his eighth win of the season. Houser's performance so far in a Rays uniform hasn't matched what he accomplished earlier in the year with the White Sox, and through five starts for his new squad he's managed a 4.85 ERA, 1.62 WHIP and 19:9 K:BB through 26 innings. He'll try to get on track in his next outing, which lines up to come at home next week against the Mariners.