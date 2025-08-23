Houser (7-4) earned the win Friday against St. Louis, allowing four runs on six hits and two walks in 6.1 innings. He struck out two.

Houser was working toward firing seven innings of two-run ball, but Nathan Church launched a two-run home run in the seventh frame to prevent the hurler from even logging a quality start. The veteran right-hander was quite a pleasant surprise while posting a 1.56 ERA through his first nine starts in 2025, but he's staggered to a 5.18 ERA, 1.58 WHIP and 23:10 K:BB across his last six outings (33 innings). Houser will be aiming to right the ship in his next appearance, currently projected for next weekend against the last-place Nationals.