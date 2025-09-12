Smith slashed .308/.379/.500 with four home runs, 10 steals, a 10.3 percent walk rate and a 26.4 percent strikeout rate in his final 20 games for High-A Bowling Green.

On the season, Smith slashed .237/.331/.388 with 14 home runs, 41 steals, an 11.5 percent walk rate and a 31.2 percent strikeout rate in 102 games for the Hot Rods. The righty-hitting outfielder will play in the Arizona Fall League this year before heading to Double-A next year for his age-21/22 season. Smith's production was down from what he did last year at Single-A, but he was still 13 percent better than the average Sally League hitter while being two years younger than the average player in the league. He primarily played center field and had an 87.2 percent success rate stealing bases, so Smith has several ways to impact the game in a positive way. Strikeouts are a bigger problem for Smith than they appeared to be before the season, but he still showed plenty of power/speed potential while getting on base at a passable clip.