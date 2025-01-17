Wantz (elbow) signed a minor-league deal with the Rays on Jan. 2.

Wantz closed the season with an elbow injury and suffered a setback in early September. There haven't been updates on his health since, but the expectation is that he'll be ready to throw at the beginning of spring training. Wantz has thrown as many as 50.1 innings out of the bullpen in a season, he could be a fairly significant contributor to the Rays in 2025.