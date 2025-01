The Blue Jays traded Eisert to the Rays on Thursday in exchange for cash considerations.

Eisert was dropped from the Jays' 40-man roster Monday to make room for new signee Anthony Santander, but the former will reclaim a roster spot as he changes organizations. Eisert reached the majors for the first time last season, allowing three earned runs in 6.2 innings across three appearances. He'll most likely begin the 2025 campaign with Triple-A Durham.