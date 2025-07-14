The Rays have selected Summerhill with the 42nd overall pick in the 2025 First-Year Player Draft.

Summerhill missed time this spring with minor injuries, but he managed just 14 home runs in 124 career games at Arizona. The best datapoint in his favor was his All-Star showing in the Cape Cod League last summer, where he slashed .286/.358/.440 with a wood bat while stealing 12 bases with two home runs in 24 games. This spring, Summerhill predictably mastered Big 12 pitching, slashing .343/.459/.556 with four home runs, 11 steals, a 17.4 percent walk rate and an 11.6 percent strikeout rate. He is an above-average runner with a chance to stick in center field, which would put less pressure on him to max out at the plate. At 6-foot-3, 200 pounds, Summerhill looks like he should be able to get to more power than he has thus far, so there could be some untapped potential with him, but there are some tweener characteristics if his glove isn't good enough for center field and he doesn't take a jump in the power department.