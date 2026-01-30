The Rays have extended Hopkins an invitation to big-league camp in spring training, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Hopkins was excellent at Double-A Montgomery this past season, collecting a 2.72 ERA and 141:60 K:BB over 116 innings. He has some of the best stuff of any pitching prospect in baseball and could become a legitimate ace if he's able to throw enough strikes. Hopkins isn't going to break camp with the big club, but there's a good chance he will debut at some point in 2026.