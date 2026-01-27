default-cbs-image
The Rays signed Booser to a minor-league contract Monday.

Booser was non-tendered by the White Sox earlier this offseason after finishing with a 5.52 ERA, 1.52 WHIP and 35:19 K:BB over 31 innings during the 2025 campaign. The Rays will retain control of the lefty reliever through the 2030 season.

