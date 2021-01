Colmenarez agreed to a $3 million deal with the Rays on Friday, Jesse Sanchez of MLB.com reports.

A lefty-hitting shortstop from Venezuela, Colmenarez boasts plus raw power to all fields. He measures in at 5-foot-10, 175 pounds and generates impressive torque with a compact swing. Colmenarez projects to hit for average and power and should stick at shortstop. He is one of the best fantasy prospects in this year's international signing class, and could open the year in the Gulf Coast League.