The Rays recalled Williams from Triple-A Durham on Sunday.

The 22-year-old made Tampa Bay's Opening Day roster but was demoted back to Durham after going 3-for-23) with nine strikeouts in his first seven MLB games. Taylor Walls reclaimed the starting job at shortstop once healthy, but Williams is now returning to the majors with Jake Fraley (hernia) heading to the IL. Walls has a .212/.310/.273 slash line in 118 plate appearances, so Williams could get some opportunities to prove he can handle big-league pitching.