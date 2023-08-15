The Rays promoted Williams to Triple-A Durham on Tuesday, Ben Badler of Baseball America reports.

The 20-year-old shortstop has been lighting it up in High-A Bowling Green recently with a .306/.390/.605 slash line since the beginning of July. The Rays are so confident in Williams' performance, in fact, that they will have him skip Double-A and head straight to Triple-A. Williams is a long-shot to reach the majors this season, but if his bat translates well into a higher level of competition, he could make his MLB debut next year.