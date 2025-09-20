Williams went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Friday against the Red Sox.

Williams took Garrett Crochet deep for a solo home run in the fourth inning, his second long ball in as many games. He has struggled for long portions of his first stint in the majors, fueled primarily by a 36.7 percent strikeout rate across 79 plate appearances. However, Williams has a modest three-game hitting streak and has struck out only twice across his last 11 plate appearances.