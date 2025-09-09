default-cbs-image
Williams is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the White Sox.

Williams started the Rays' last game Sunday versus a lefty and hit a homer, but this marks the second straight time he's been out of the lineup against a right-hander. It's unlikely Williams will fall into the short side of a platoon, but it will be the left-handed-hitting Tristan Gray handling shortstop again Tuesday.

