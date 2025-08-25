Rays' Carson Williams: Swipes first bag
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams went 1-for-3 with a walk, a stolen base and two runs scored Sunday against the Cardinals.
Williams made his second big-league start and continued to flash his fantasy upside. After homering in his debut, Williams tallied his first steal and has attempted a stolen base in each of his first two contests. His ability to make consistent contact remains a concern, but there is considerable power and speed intrigue in his profile that has already been on display.
