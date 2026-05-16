Mullins went 4-for-4 with three singles, one steal, a solo home run and two additional runs scored during the Rays' 7-2 win over the Marlins on Friday.

Mullins utilized the bunt to get on base in each of his first two at-bats before smacking his third home run of the season (and first since April 18) in the sixth frame. He also logged his ninth steal of the season, which is eighth-most in the American League and second on the Rays behind Chandler Simpson (14). Over his last seven games, Mullins has gone 9-for-24 (.375) with three steals, one home run, five RBI and five runs scored.