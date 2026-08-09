Rays' Cedric Mullins: Logs steal in Saturday's win

Mullins went 1-for-2 with a walk, a stolen base and a run scored in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Mariners.

Mullins was also caught stealing once in the contest. The outfielder sat against a right-handed pitcher Friday, though he's done a decent job lately overall by going 12-for-49 (.245) with three steals and two home runs over his last 15 games. Mullins is still the preferred option for the Rays in center field, but he's prone to giving up some playing time to Jonny DeLuca. Mullins is batting just .206 with a .641 OPS, 18 steals on 26 attempts, 13 homers, 35 RBI, 43 runs scored, eight doubles and two triples over 100 contests this season.