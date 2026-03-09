Rays' Cedric Mullins: On track to play Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Rays manager Kevin Cash said he expects Mullins (back) to return to the Grapefruit League lineup Tuesday against the Twins, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Mullins hasn't played since last Tuesday while managing a sore back, but the Rays never viewed the injury as a long-term concern. Assuming he's able to check back into the lineup Tuesday, Mullins should have plenty of time to pick up at-bats during spring training in advance of Opening Day. The 31-year-old appears likely to open the season in the strong side of a platoon in center field.
More News
-
Rays' Cedric Mullins: Resumes on-field work•
-
Rays' Cedric Mullins: Expected to be out multiple days•
-
Rays' Cedric Mullins: Scratched with lower-back tightness•
-
Rays' Cedric Mullins: Swats first spring long ball•
-
Rays' Cedric Mullins: Inks one-year pact with Rays•
-
Mets' Cedric Mullins: Idle against RHP•