Rays' Cedric Mullins: Records two extra-base hits

Mullins went 2-for-5 with a double, a triple, two runs scored and a strikeout during Tampa Bay's 11-3 win over Cleveland on Friday.

Mullins hit his second triple of the season in his second at-bat and came around to score on Jonny DeLuca's RBI single in the fourth inning. In the eighth, the 31-year-old tallied his sixth double of the campaign and crossed home plate after Richie Palacios blasted a three-run homer. On the year, Mullins has slashed .204/.284/.355 with 12 homers, 31 RBI and 16 stolen bases in 347 plate appearances.