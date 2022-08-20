site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rays' David Peralta: Out against southpaw
RotoWire Staff
Peralta is not in Saturday's lineup against the Royals.
He has started just once against a lefty since getting traded to Tampa Bay at the deadline. Peralta is hitting .250/.278/.327 with zero home runs in 13 games with his new club.
