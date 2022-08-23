Peralta went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI in Monday's win over the Angels.

The veteran outfielder collected two hits Monday, both off Angels' starter Tucker Davidson, and one of which was a ground rule double in the second inning. The effort was encouraging for two reasons. First, Peralta had been losing playing time against southpaws, so the two hits against Davidson shows that he can be serviceable versus lefties. Second, the extra-base hit is just his fourth of the month, so perhaps it is a sign that he may get back on track to match his season-long slugging percentage of .439 after slugging just .321 in August entering Monday.