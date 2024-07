The Rays have selected Pitre with the 58th overall pick in the 2024 First-Year Player Draft.

Pitre, a Canadian second baseman who played at Kentucky, has a good approach and should be able to provide value in the field. His flat lefty swing has limited his power production so far, but the Rays liked him quite a bit more than some public scouting sites. He has above-average speed and is an aggressive base stealer.