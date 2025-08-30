Pereira went 1-for-3 with a walk, a solo home run and a second run scored in Friday's 4-1 win over the Nationals.

The 24-year-old outfielder took Mitchell Parker deep in the fifth inning, giving Pereira his first career big-league homer in his 39th game. He's been seeing consistent playing time since being called up Aug. 11, but over 41 plate appearances for the Rays he's batting just .139 (5-for-36) with a 41.5 percent strikeout rate.