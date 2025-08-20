Pereira is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Yankees.

After going 1-for-9 with two walks, a stolen base and a run scored while starting each of the last three games in center field, Pereira will be the odd man out of the Tampa Bay outfield while Josh Lowe (oblique) makes his return to action. While he likely won't be in line for regular playing time against righties with Lowe back in the fold, Pereira could spell Lowe, Jake Mangum or Chandler Simpson in the outfield when the Rays oppose lefties.