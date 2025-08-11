Rays' Everson Pereira: Summoned to big leagues
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Rays recalled Pereira from Triple-A Durham on Monday.
Acquired from the Yankees at the deadline in a trade that sent Jose Caballero to New York, Pereira has slashed .256/.359/.508 with 21 home runs, nine stolen bases and a 29.2 percent strikeout rate at the Triple-A level in 2025. The right-handed hitter should at least see starts against left-handed pitching, and he could earn reps versus righties, too.
More News
-
Rays' Everson Pereira: Traded to Rays•
-
Yankees' Everson Pereira: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Yankees' Everson Pereira: Slugs second spring homer•
-
Yankees' Everson Pereira: Limited to DH duty, for now•
-
Yankees' Everson Pereira: Healthy going into spring training•
-
Yankees' Everson Pereira: Needs internal brace surgery•