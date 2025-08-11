The Rays recalled Pereira from Triple-A Durham on Monday.

Acquired from the Yankees at the deadline in a trade that sent Jose Caballero to New York, Pereira has slashed .256/.359/.508 with 21 home runs, nine stolen bases and a 29.2 percent strikeout rate at the Triple-A level in 2025. The right-handed hitter should at least see starts against left-handed pitching, and he could earn reps versus righties, too.