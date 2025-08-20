default-cbs-image
Pereira went 1-for-3 with a walk, a run scored and a stolen base Tuesday against the Yankees.

Pereira was recalled by the Rays Aug. 11 and made his third consecutive start Tuesday with Josh Lowe (oblique) sidelined. He has only three hits across 19 at-bats since his promotion, but he could be a decent source of steals if he continues to find playing time.

