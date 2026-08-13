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Rays' Fabricio Blanco: Moves past back injury

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Blanco (back) has appeared in eight games in the Dominican Summer League, slashing .278/.618/.278 with seven stolen bases.

Blanco was held out of action to begin the DSL season while he recovered from a stress fracture in his lower back, but he was cleared to debut July 23. The switch-hitting shortstop hasn't hit for much power, but he's displayed a disciplined plate approach (16:4 BB:K) and has been active on the bases. Blanco hasn't played since Aug. 4, but the Rays haven't revealed whether he's dealing with any sort of setback on the health front.

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