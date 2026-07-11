Rays' Grady Emerson: No. 2 overall pick

The Rays selected Emerson with the second overall pick in the 2026 First-Year Player Draft.

Close to a flawless prep shortstop prospect, Emerson showcases high-end skills on both sides of the ball, and the only real complaint might be that he doesn't have a 70-grade power or speed projection. We've seen Bobby Witt and Konnor Griffin generate similar pre-draft buzz, in part due to their extreme athleticism. That's not Emerson, although he should be at least an above-average runner with 25-homer power. The 6-foot-2 lefty hitter is a very safe bet to hit for average while getting on base at a high clip. He won't have to sell out for power to be a No. 2 or No. 3 hitter in time, and it's possible he'll make quick work of the lower levels of the minors.