Jones was optioned Monday to minor-league camp by the Rays, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Jones was the Rays first-round pick in 2018, and was shielded from the Rule 5 draft over the winter. The speedy shortstop is now getting a look in the outfield, and could be a bench option if he has success at the higher levels in 2023. It's tough to see a path to regular playing time at this stage, however.