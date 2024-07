The Rays acquired Barrios from the Brewers on Wednesday in exchange for Aaron Civale, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.

Barrios, 20, has slashed .317/.361/.423 with one home run and 16 stolen bases over 60 games with High-A Wisconsin this season. The right-handed hitter is considered a plus defender at shortstop and has shown nice progress with the bat in 2024. Barrios looks to be several years away but is a nice addition to Tampa Bay's farm system.