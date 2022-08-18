Ramirez went 1-for-5 with one homer, one RBI and one run scored in Wednesday's 8-7 loss to the Yankees.

Ramirez homered off lefty reliever Lucas Luetge to lead off the sixth and give the Rays a 4-0 lead. Although this marks only the second extra-base hit in the last ten games for the outfielder, he has an outstanding .353 batting average in 34 at-bats during that span. In addition, the 27-year-old is great against lefties with a .947 OPS in 75 at-bats compared to a .769 OPS in 174 at-bats against right-handed pitching.