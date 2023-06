Ramirez is batting fourth as the designated hitter Sunday against the Red Sox, Ryan Bass of Bally Sports Sun reports.

The 28-year-old was initially absent from Tampa Bay's lineup for Sunday, but he was added shortly before first pitch with Brandon Lowe being a late scratch for unspecified reasons. Ramirez was productive in Saturday's doubleheader, going 5-for-8 with two doubles, two runs, four RBI and a stolen base.