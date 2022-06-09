Ramirez went 1-for-4 with a double, a walk, two RBI and two runs scored Wednesday against the Cardinals.

Ramirez joined in the Rays' offensive barrage Wednesday by delivering an RBI double in the second inning and later grounding into a fielder's choice to drive in a run. He endured a cold stretch in late May, but Ramirez now has at least one hit in five of his last six appearances. In that span, he also has five RBI and five runs scored with a stolen base. Overall, Ramirez is hitting .284/.324/.381 across 145 plate appearances on the season.