Ramirez went 1-for-3 with a two-run homer in Thursday's 4-2 win over Minnesota.

Ramirez topped off a three-run inning in the bottom of the fourth with a two-run bomb to center field, giving Tampa Bay a 3-1 lead. The designated hitter has now tallied six RBI over his last five games despite going hitless in his previous two and remains a steady contributor in the Rays' lineup. The home run was his ninth of the season, putting him well on pace to smash his previous season high of 11 back in 2019.