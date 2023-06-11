Ramirez went 3-for-3 with a stolen base and one RBI in Sunday's 7-3 win over the Rangers.

Ramirez has logged three multi-hit efforts, three steals and seven RBI through seven contests in June. The 28-year-old is a lock to be in the lineup versus southpaws, but he's also served as the designated hitter versus three of the last six right-handers the Rays have faced. Ramirez has earned the added playing time with a .306/.351/.517 slash line overall, which includes a solid .269/.327/.440 line against righties. He's added nine home runs, 30 RBI, 28 runs scored and a career-high four steals over 194 plate appearances.