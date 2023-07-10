The Rays have selected Haas with the 120th overall pick in the 2023 First-Year Player Draft.

Haas has played both third base and shortstop, the second of which he did most recently with Texas A&M in 2023, making consistent contact at the plate as a right-hander. The 21-year-old has improved his plate discipline this year, drawing more walks while focusing on getting on base instead of just driving the ball in the air. Haas has average fielding ability and may be more well-suited to be a second baseman at the pro level.